Texas A&M Football 2025 Position Preview: Tight Ends
When the Texas A&M Aggies were under Jimbo Fisher's leadership, the tight end position was as effective if not more in the receiving game than the actual wide receivers.
Players such as Jalen Wydermeyer, Jace Sternberger, and other big men made quite a name for themselves in College Station, both as blockers and as red zone merchants as well.
However, in Jimbo's latter years and just last year in Mike Elko's first season as head coach, the tight ends have been used very sparingly in the receiving game, if at all. Even Tre Watson, who transferred to Aggieland from a Washington Huskies team that almost won the national championship, saw a steep decline in his production.
Who Are Texas A&M's Tight Ends for the 2025 Season?
The Aggies did lose Watson and Shane Calhoun from last year after their college eligibility ran out, but a successful offseason saw them take a tight end from their rivals over in the state capital, the Texas Longhorns.
With that all said, let's take a look at who Elko will have to use at the y-position on the depth chart in 2025.
Amari Niblack, senior
The tight end that the Aggies got from the Longhorns? Yeah, that's this guy.
In the 2024 season with Texas, Niblack recorded only five receptions for 33 yards as he took more of a backseat role to first-string Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm, which included him catching one pass for two yards when the two Lone Star teams faced off to end the regular season, giving Niblack a glimpse of what to expect for a game day environment at Kyle Field as he leads the Aggie tight ends.
Theo Melin Ohrstrom, redshirt junior
Committing to Texas A&M over the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, the tight end from Stockholm, Sweden made a very quiet contribution to the Aggie passing game in 2024, catching 10 passes for 184 yards and two receiving touchdowns, coming against Florida and Bowling Green.
Ohrstrom's breakout game came against New Mexico State later in the season, where he recorded five catches for 111 yards in the 38-3 blowout win.
Micah Riley, redshirt junior
Another transfer from a fellow SEC opponent, tight end Micah Riley announced in the middle of December that he would be transferring to College Station from the Auburn Tigers, who defeated Texas A&M in a thrilling 43-41 that took four overtimes to decide.
Riley only recorded one reception in the entire 2024 season, but it resulted in a three-yard touchdown against New Mexico, leading to much more potentially being explored for the former Tiger.