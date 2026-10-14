Texas A&M Adds New Matchup to 2027 Non-Conference Schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the middle of what's already turned into a lost 2026 season.

With a 3-3 record and two blowout conference losses in SEC play, Texas A&M has gone from the preseason No. 8 team to essentially being eliminated from College Football Playoff contention before the middle of October.

With that, many fans can already start looking ahead to what the roster and team will look like for a potential bounce-back season next year along with a recent change that was made to the 2027 non-conference schedule.

Texas A&M Will Host Texas Southern Next Season

A general view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M will host Texas Southern for a non-conference matchup at Kyle Field next season, per reports from FBSSchedules.com. The game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to the report, Texas A&M will pay Texas Southern $550,000 in guaranteed money for the matchup.

This replaces the matchup with New Mexico, which had previously been cancelled. Texas A&M's non-conference schedule for next season is now set, though dates remain subject to change.

This will mark the first-ever matchup between the Texas A&M and Texas Southern football programs.

Given the current date of the matchup, this means Texas A&M will play Texas Southern after already completing multiple SEC contests, giving the Aggies somewhat of a break from tough conference competition.

Texas A&M's 2027 Schedule So Far

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Texas A&M's 2027 schedule looks like at this point. The dates for the SEC matchups will be revealed during the upcoming offseason.

- vs. Texas State Bobcats, Sept. 4



- at Arizona State Sun Devils, Sept. 11



- vs. Texas Southern Tigers, Oct. 16



- vs. Georgia Bulldogs, TBA



- vs. LSU Tigers, TBA



- vs. Missouri Tigers, TBA



- vs. Ole Miss Rebels, TBA



- vs. Vanderbilt Commodores, TBA



- at Texas Longhorns, TBA



- at Florida Gators, TBA



- at Mississippi State Bulldogs, TBA



- at Auburn Tigers, TBA

This is no doubt a tough SEC schedule, at least based on what we know about each team so far during the current season.

Home matchups with Georgi, Ole Miss and LSU will be three of Texas A&M's biggest games of the 2027 season while road games with Florida, Texas and Mississippi State will undoubtedly be challenging as well.

If the Aggies don't make notable changes this offseason, they will be in danger of facing some major adversity next year as well.

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