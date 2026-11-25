Football is a contact sport in every sense of the word, as we all know, and the violent nature of the game makes injury inevitable with every step the athletes take.

Although with as much trouble as they have had this season with players going down, the Texas A&M Aggies likely wish that physics could take a break for a little bit and let the players heal up fully, especially ahead of their rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns Friday night.

The 2026 season has been bad enough for Mike Elko's men, and on top of the putrid record, they took a heavy blow in the injury column as per this week's SEC injury report, with players such as safety Marcus Ratcliffe and defensive tackle Landon Rink listed out for Friday's season finale.

Texas A&M vs. Texas (and Injuries)

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Aggies' offense has struggled to live up to expectations in the 2026 campaign, the defense has been the saving grace, if you can call it that, throughout A&M's crawl to the finish.

This makes Ratcliffe's unavailability all the more crucial, as the senior defensive back has showcased his leadership throughout his time in College Station since he first arrived in 2024, tallying 44 tackles this year along with an interception of Sam Leavitt in the loss to the LSU Tigers in September.

Ratcliffe was also sidelined for last week's road contest against the Oklahoma Sooners, which saw the A&M defense break down late and allow three touchdowns to the home team, resulting in a 28-7 loss.

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And with the group of wide receivers that the Longhorns have in stock for Friday, including Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley, this is a very poor time for Ratcliffe's absence to be extended, even with A&M's season all but in the books at this point.

Landon Rink being out does no good for the Aggies' pass rush, as the sophomore has put up 23 total tackles and a sack this year, and has been a crucial part in the A&M defense's success in their red zone stands and not allowing mobile quarterbacks to do much damage outside of the pocket.

With a notable dual-threat quarterback coming to College Station in Arch Manning, one that A&M has felt the wrath of before, the rest of the defensive line now must approach the last game of the season with a higher sense of urgency, especially if they want to spoil their rival's hopes of making the College Football Playoff this year.

The offense has also been hit hard with injuries ahead of the season finale, with wide receivers TK Norman, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Terry Bussey all out for the game as well.

Bussey suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats, and Bethel-Roman has been absent from the team for personal matters since the game against The Citadel in mid-October.

Norman did not see the field against Oklahoma, and given his status for this game, he will now think about how he wants his junior year to shape out as he looks to take on more of a leadership role within the team.

Texas A&M and Texas kick off Friday night at 6:30 PM from Kyle Field.

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