Texas A&M 4-Star WR Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
The Texas A&M Aggies received a big boost on Saturday as they look to round out their 2026 recruiting class.
Aaron Gregory, a four-star wide receiver from Georgia who committed to A&M on Oct. 27, announced Saturday that he is shutting down his recruitment.
According to On3's rankings, Gregory is the No. 9 wide receiver, the No. 7 player in Georgia and the No. 72 player overall in the 2026 recruiting class.
"I chose the right program that I see fits me and my playing style the best," Gregory wrote on social media. "Everyone thinks it's about money. I have A REAL RELATIONSHIP with all the coaches. Coach [Mike] Elko, Trooper [Taylor, associate head coach], [co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Holmon] Wiggins, and the rest of the staff has had a relationshup with me for some time now!
"I AM COMMITTED TO TEXAS A&M. The community, fans, and the team have welcomed me and my family with open arms. It's time to build this 2026 class and become a LEGEND at Texas A&M."
According to MaxPreps, Gregory caught 53 passes for 914 yards (17.2 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns as a junior last season.
On3 has Gregory as the Aggies' highest-ranked recruit in their 2026 class, narrowly beating out running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. from San Antonio and cornerback Victor Singleton from Toledo, Ohio. He is one of three wide receivers currently committed to A&M, the others being Madden Williams from Bellflower, Calif., and Mike Brown from Houston.
As the Aggies look to reach the next level, their continued ability to recruit at an elite level bodes very well for them.
Texas A&M will open up its 2025 regular season and non-conference schedule on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field in College Station.