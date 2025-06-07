Texas A&M 4-Star Commit Cancels Upcoming Visits
The Texas A&M Aggies continue assembling their 2026 recruiting class, which sits at the No. 7 overall spot on 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.
Bolstering the Aggies’ 2026 class, four-star cornerback commit Camren Hamiel has canceled his remaining official visits, per Jaxson Callaway of AggiesToday. Hamiel announced his commitment to A&M on Wednesday and moved up his official visit to the weekend of June 12.
In a new age of college football where a commitment does not mean as much as it once did, Hamiel canceling his other visits is huge for the Aggies. It shows that he is not just social media “committed,” but also dedicated to the program.
“A&M the relationship everyone has with each other, that’s probably the only place I’ve been where everyone seems super close,” Hamiel said, per On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “When I went there I felt at home.”
Listed at 6-0, 180 pounds, Hamiel is ranked as the No. 1 player in Arizona, and the No. 21 corner in the nation according to his 247Sports profile.
“Hamiel has made a big jump over the last year and we really like his physical traits and positional versatility,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggens wrote. ”Can flex between corner, safety and nickel and closes really well on the football. Shows strong instincts jumping routes and plays a physical game, whether in coverage or run support. Very strong open field tackler, decisive getting up the field and tackles with authority.”
With Hamiel a lock for A&M, coach Mike Elko can now shift his focus to flipping five-star wide receiver and current LSU commit Tristen Keys. The Aggies hosted Aaron Gregory, who committed back in October, alongside Keys on an official visit this past weekend.
The Fightin’ Farmers’ commits will be able to put pen-to-paper as early as Dec. 4, Early National Signing Day.
Texas A&M begins the regular season at home on Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.