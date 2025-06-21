Texas A&M Aggies Add Another Five-Star Commit to 2026 Recruiting Class
The Texas A&M Aggies are adding another big-time commitment to their 2026 recruiting class this offseason.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, 2026 five-star edge rusher Tristian Givens has committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over the Tennessee Volunteers and Washington Huskies among others. He made the decision while in College Station for his official visit and shut down his recruitment in the process.
“I’m home. Recruitment shut down. #GigEm," Givens said, per Fawcett.
A product of Carver High School in Columbus, GA, Givens stands at 6-3, 215 pounds and is the No. 3 edge in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings.
Givens also had offers from programs like Michigan, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, USC, Florida State, Mississippi State, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Louisville, Penn State, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and many more.
He also recently took official visits with Tennessee and Washington after making prior unofficial visits with USC and Florida State.
The news comes on the heels of a massive week for Texas A&M recruiting. The Aggies recently landed commitments from five-star athlete Brandon Arrington along with four-stars like running back KJ Edwards and offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough and three-star tight end Kaeden Johnson.
Over the past two seasons, Givens had a combined 30 sacks.
Along with the recent additions, Givens now joins a Texas A&M recruiting class that features four-stars like quarterback Helaman Casuga, cornerback Victor Singleton, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler and edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala along with three-stars like linebacker Storm Miller, cornerback Camren Hamiel, kicker Asher Murray and wide receiver Mike Brown.
According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Givens compares to other edge rushers that have been high NFL draft picks in recent seasons.
"Linear edge rusher with some explosive take-offs and a high pressure rate that has a chance to bake into a true difference-maker up front," Ivins wrote. " ... Multi-sport profile and testing data aligns with most of the edge assassins being selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft these days."