BREAKING: Elite 2026 EDGE Tristian Givens has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 215 EDGE from Columbus, GA chose the Aggies over Tennessee & Washington



“I’m home. Recruitment shut down. #GigEm”https://t.co/omuslQPGWH pic.twitter.com/lyQ1XruQSy