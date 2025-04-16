New Texas A&M Captain Sets Ambitious Goals for 2025 Season
Texas A&M unveiled its three team captains for the 2025 season earlier this week, as announced by head coach Mike Elko and his staff.
Linebacker Taurean York and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn are back for a second year with the “C” on their chest, while the newest addition is offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams.
“It means a lot,” Reed-Adams said when asked about the honor. “Especially being voted on by the team and only being here a year — having transferred last year — just knowing I’ve got that respect and that love in the locker room.”
Reed-Adams transferred last offseason from Kansas and immediately made his presence felt in the trenches. The DeSoto product started every game at right guard, helping pave the way for the second best rushing attack in the SEC, averaging 195.5 yards per game.
Additionally, in over 361 pass blocking snaps, Reed-Adams allowed just one sack and eight pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Despite a great individual season, Reed-Adams still wasn’t satisfied with how the season ended.
“We are very motivated because we felt like as an offensive line we left a lot on the table," he said. "We take a lot of pride in getting one yard and I feel like we left one yard out there too many times.”
The Texas game immediately comes to mind. In the return of the Lone Star Showdown, the Aggies failed to convert on multiple short-yardage opportunities and fell 17–7 to the Longhorns.
But with quarterback Marcel Reed returning as well as the return of the three headed monster rushing attack in Le'veon Moss, Amari Daniels, and Reuben Owens, the Aggies are poised for a breakout year.
Reed-Adams believes this group is meant for greatness.
“Joe Moore,” he said, referring to the trophy awarded to the nation’s top offensive line. “Leading this team into a national championship — I think we’ve got the pieces behind the line, and we’ve got the defense.”
Reed-Adams will make his captaincy debut on Saturday, April 19 at 2 p.m. when the Aggies take the field for the annual Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field.