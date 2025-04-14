Texas A&M Announces Team Captains For 2025 Season
The Texas A&M Aggies are primed and ready to begin their second season on the gridiron with Mike Elko as the head coach.
The team will be looking to improve on an 8-5 season in which the team ended the regular season losing three of their final four games and then collapsing in their bowl game against the USC Trojans, turning what was a late 24-7 lead into a 35-31 loss and the hands of Lincoln Riley's team.
After another successful recruiting season in the offseason, Mike Elko is looking to make his second year as the Aggies' head coach one to remember, and for a good reason this time.
And Monday morning, Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaching staff announced the players that would be leading the charge for the 2025 season.
Per the staff, linebacker Taurean York and offensive linemen Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Trey Zuhn III will be donning the "C" on their jerseys for Texas A&M.
Reed-Adams comes aboard as a new captain for the Aggies, as both Zuhn and York were both designated as captains for the 2024 season as well.
Coach Mike Elko also announced that he would be naming a fourth captain before each game in the season.
Here is the moment on Monday morning when Elko revealed the leaders of the team for the season.
York returns as a captain after recording 82 total tackles (35 solo), 2.5 sacks, recovering a fumble, and also snatching an interception in the team's monumental victory against LSU.
The Aggie offensive line that consisted of players like Trey Zuhn and Kansas transfer Ar'maj Reed-Adams played a massive role in Marcel Reed's playmaking, giving the young signal caller plenty of time to make a decision, and if he decided to take off with the ball, he had little to worry about with the protection that he had.
The new captains will get to show their leadership skills in the annual Maroon-White spring game this upcoming Saturday, and then against the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30 once the regular season kicks into gear.