Texas A&M Coaches Congratulate Bengals on Shemar Stewart Pick
After months of pre-draft hype, Shemar Stewart's NFL dreams have come true at long last.
On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the former Texas A&M Aggies pass rusher at No. 17 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The combine star now joins a defense that needs a lot of help, including up front.
The main knock on Stewart was his lackluster production at A&M, as he had just 4.5 sacks over three seasons, However, his coaches believe he has what it takes to succeed all the same.
"He's a freak, man," Aggies defensive line coach Tony Jerod-Eddie said, per the Bengals' website. "Six-five, 285 pounds, and he had our best get-off on the team, and he was doing it in a two-point stance. It shows you his flexibility and explosion.
Stewart's athleticism has been his main selling point throughout the entire pre-draft process. After all, a player of his size running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash doesn't go unnoticed.
However, A&M coaches believe his work ethic is another huge strength.
"Every Sunday, this kid would come in and look at his clips from the game and ask how he could get better. He was his biggest critic," said former Aggies assistant and interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who's now the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. "That's the thing about him. His own biggest critic. Unselfish. Smart. All about family.
"Always smiling. Always happy. Respectful kid."
The Bengals would obviously like to see Stewart's sack totals increase, but him creating opportunities for his teammates is just as valuable. Cincinnati has a dominant force on the edge in Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last year, and Stewart could be a great complementary piece.
"You're pairing the NFL sack leader with the most disruptive player from the best defensive line in the SEC, a coordinator who won the Broyles, and a position coach (Jerry Montgomery) who played a major role in developing Rashan Gary. Great fit for a high ceiling, smart and responsible player with rare power and explosiveness."