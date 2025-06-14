Former Texas A&M Aggies RB Lands NFL Workout
The New England Patriots are showing some interest in a former Texas A&M Aggies running back this offseason.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the Patriots recently hosted running back Deneric Prince for a workout. A product, of Manvel High School south of the Houston area, Prince was originally a three-star commit for Texas A&M in the 2018 class for then-head coach Jimbo Fisher but played just one season in College Station.
Prince was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 season and is credited as being a Super Bowl champion. He's played only 15 total snaps (all on special teams) in just two career NFL games, both with Kansas City.
He signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad prior to last season, hoping to join fellow Aggie De'Von Achane in the backfield. However, Prince was not called up to the active roster.
Prince played in just one game with Texas A&M during the 2018 season before transferring to Tulsa. He sat out the 2019 season under the old transfer rules befoe joining the Golden Hurricane for the 2020 campaign.
During his time as an Aggie, Prince tallied two carries for 21 yards in his only appearance. In his three years at Tulsa, he played in 27 games while posting 314 carries for 1,723 yards and 14 touchdowns. Prince also added 17 catches for 162 yards and one more score.
As a recruit, Prince had offers from teams like UCLA, Louisville, Purdue, SMU, Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona, Colorado State and North Texas along with some smaller offers from Alcorn State, Southern and Abilene Christian.
Prince officially visited Texas A&M in Jan. 2018 before signing his letter of intent the following month.