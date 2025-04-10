News and Notes From Texas A&M Aggies Latest Spring Practice
Another sunny morning and another day in the office for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Maroon and White squad held another spring practice at the Coolidge Practice Fields outside the Graham Athletic Complex Thursday morning with the team's spring practice game just under a week and a half away.
As head coach Mike Elko scanned the scene in preparation for his second year as the leader of the Aggie team, he had quite a few defensive standouts in the spring practice, including some usual suspects.
Here are a few of those standouts from the short time that the practice was open to the media.
Defensive linemen Rylan Kennedy and Kendall Jackson
Edge rusher Rylan Kennedy and lineman Kendall Jackson were seen with d-line coach Sean Spencer, working on quick steps and shutting down running backs on wheel routes.
Jackson, a redshirt freshman, was in on a solo tackle in the Aggies' blowout win over the McNeese State Cowboys, and that was the only stat that the Gainsville, FL native was able to muster during his first season in maroon.
Working out with a starter like Kennedy should give Jackson some first-team reps as spring practice and summer camp come and go.
Defensive back Dalton Brooks
DB Dalton Brooks was seen at or near the front of many of the defensive backs' drills Thursday morning, showcasing his agility, speed, and good handwork as well.
Take a look at this bobbling catch he made during a tip drill:
Defensive back Bryce Anderson
Bryce Anderson was also at the front of the defensive back drills, and his aggression was what really made him standout this morning.
Anderson ran through a ring tackling drill with fiery-hot passion, so much that he almost took out one of his coaches in the process.
The Texas A&M Maroon and White game is slated to take place next Saturday at Kyle Field.