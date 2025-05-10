Texas A&M Aggies Given Surprising Spot in Texas FBS Power Rating
As the Texas A&M Aggies prepare for their second season under head coach Mike Elko, there is optimism that he could take the program to the heights it hasn't seen since R.C. Slocum was on the sidelines in College Station.
And while last season didn't end the way that the Aggies hoped after a strong start to Year 1 under Elko. However, after an offseason where they signed the nation's No. 9 class before bringing in a transfer portal class that included 14 more players.
Yet, despite the optimism after a seemingly productive offseason for the Aggies, they were ranked No. 4 in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football "post-spring" power rankings.
"The Aggies lost their final four games against Power Four competition in Year 1 of the Mike Elko era. The schedule is even tougher in 2025 as Texas A&M bets on quarterback Marcel Reed and a strong offensive line," Mike Craven writes. "The rushing attack could be the best in the SEC with Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens back. Elko believes a second year in the defensive system will help the Wrecking Crew eliminate the big plays that plagued the unit last season."
This puts them behind their archrivals, the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 1, along with Texas Tech and Baylor, both also being ranked ahead of the Aggies.
The Red Raiders and Bears are in an easier conference than the Aggies. However, even with the easier conference, does this power rating project that both are better teams than the Aggies heading into the 2025 season?
If so, then that could suggest the coming season could be a disappointing one for the Aggies. However, that doesn't seem likely to be the case.
Even in a tougher SEC, the Aggies were just one game away from making the conference title game last season. And while they lost starting contributors along the front seven defensively, they looked to have improved offensively at receiver. If the playmakers on the outside are there, then things could be looking up offensively, especially if they have their star quarterback in Marcel Reed.