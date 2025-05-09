Cincinnati Bengals First-Round Pick Sitting Out of Rookie Minicamp
Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart won't be making his on-field debut with the Cincinnati Bengals just yet.
Stewart, the No. 17 overall pick by the Bengals in the 2025 NFL Draft, didn't participate in drills at rookie minicamp on Friday as he awaits to sign his contract with Cincinnati.
“I just decided not to sign those papers," Stewart told reporters, per Caleb Noe of WCPO9 Cincinnati. "... I mean, I would love to be part of the team. I hate being on the sidelines looking at everybody else do work.”
It's likely Stewart was advised by his camp to not step on the field and risk injury before the money is official.
Some fans might not agree with that approach, but Stewart would have millions of dollars on the line if he were to suffer a serious injury and potentially force the Bengals to negotiate different terms.
During his time at Texas A&M, Stewart played in 37 career games while posting 65 total tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He even got into the end zone on a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Aggiee' 51-10 win against Mississippi State during the 2023 season.
Stewart was also a spectator during Texas A&M's Pro Day after getting to show scouts what he can do at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He finished with a 4.59 time in the 40-yard dash, quicker than the 4.64 that Myles Garrett had during the 2017 NFL Combine.
"I just set out to answer everybody's questions about me," Stewart said at Texas A&M Pro Day. "You know, when I came out, people had a whole bunch of question marks, so I decided to go and just take it, just better myself and show everybody why I think I'm the best player in draft."
The Bengals will find out their complete 2025 slate when the NFL releases the regular season schedule on Wednesday, May 14.