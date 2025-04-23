Texas A&M Aggies Host FCS Freshman All-America Linebacker on Visit
With the transfer portal open for the spring window the Texas A&M Aggies have been quiet so far. However, that doesn't mean the Aggies aren't searching for potential additions to their rosters via the portal.
According to a report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu, the Aggies were hosting Missouri State transfer linebacker Michael Teason on a visit Tuesday. The rising redshirt sophomore is fresh off a productive season with the FCS program.
The 6-foot-2, 215 pounder totaled 51 tackles, seven for a loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries. He played in all 12 games for the Bears which included four starts at linebacker. He earned the selection to Phil Steele's FCS Freshman All-America second-team. This came after a 2023 where he played in just four games as a freshman before redshirting.
With the return of Taurean York and Scooby Williams, the need at inside linebacker isn't exactly pressing for the Aggies. However, if there is mutual interest and the Aggies' coaching staff feel Teason is a fit then they could very well take him.
As Aggies head coach Mike Elko explained in his final Wednesday press conference of the spring, he isn't looking to add a player for the sake of adding via the portal.
"The biggest thing is adding value. Adding to add is never a good sign, ..." Elko said. "I don't think we'll add to add, but in this day and age, you have to constantly be on the look and on the move for value that can improve your program."