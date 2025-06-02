No. 1 Ranked Wide Receiver and LSU Commit Announces Texas A&M Official Visit
Class of 2026 wide receiver Tristen Keys announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers back in March, but that doesn't mean that he isn't still keeping his options open in terms of other schools.
This is good news for Texas A&M football fans and head coach Mike Elko, as the no. 1-ranked wideout according to both On3 Sports and 247 Sports announced that he would be making an official visit to Aggieland this Friday, June 6.
Keys, an elite receiver for Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, MS who is also a track and field athlete, was a state qualifier as a sophomore in the high jump, triple jump, and the 110-meter hurdles.
His route-running and ability to consistently challenge defenses has drawn praise from many scouts, including 247 Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who describes Keys as "competitive with the ball in his hands and can hit the throttle to capitalize on his catch-and-run opportunities."
Ivins also highlighted Keys' abilities to create separation between himself and defensive backs with snappy cuts, as well as a high success rate for contested catches.
Keys' style of play has landed him a comparison to current Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb, and your ways on the field are being compared to an NFL first-team All-Pro, then it's safe to say you're doing something right.
In his junior season in 2024, Keys snagged 58 receptions for 1,275 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, a line likely mirroring the production that one might see out of CeeDee Lamb or most other NFL receivers today.
Now all that has to happen is for Keys to somehow get reeled in by Mike Elko and the rest of the A&M recruiting staff when he pays his visit, and the Aggies just might have a chance to steal a mighty weapon away from one of their biggest rivals.