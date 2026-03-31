Texas A&M Aggies Look to Build Momentum with Elite 5-Star Prospect

The Texas A&M Aggies are back out onto the practice field with spring practice now in full swing as the Aggies look to lay down the foundation ahead of the 2026 season, where they'll be hoping to build on an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Head coach Mike Elko is now getting a good look at the squad that he and his staff constructed over the offseason, with the Aggies looking to blend old and new faces, whether they be from the transfer portal or from the 2026 recruiting class.

And while the focus for Elko and the Aggies will undoubtedly be on looking to get the team to start building as one cohesive unit, and while the Aggies are focused on that, they have not gone away from working along the recruiting trail.

Texas A&M in Pursuit of 5-Star Offensive Linemen

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

On Monday, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman reported that the Aggies are looking to make a move at one of the top prospects in the 2027 class and be heavily involved in the recruitment of five-star offensive linemen Albert Simien.

The five-star prospect told Spiegelman the work that the Aggies have been doing behind the scenes as they look to build a connection with him throughout his recruitment.

“They’re getting to know my family and me, and I’m developing relationships with everyone in the building," Simien said.

The Aggies' trying to get in on the recruitment of Simien is not surprising, with the five-star prospect out of Sam Houston High School in Lake Charles, LA, who is ranked as both the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and player out of the Bayou State in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Simien is also viewed as one of the top 20 recruits in the nation, a part of the 2027 cycle, ranking as the No. 14 overall prospect in the country.

The six-foot-four, 280-pound prospect is obviously one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the class, with Simien holding offers from some of the top teams in the SEC, such as Alabama, LSU, and Ole Miss.

247Sports' scouting analyst Gabe Brooks provided a scouting report that provides plenty of information on what Simien's playing style is now and what he can project to be in the future.

"Effective drive blocker who flashes power in his hands," Brooks wrote. "Showed noticeable year-over-year improvement from sophomore to junior campaign. Travels on schedule as a puller and climber. Not necessarily a ballerina in pass protection, but consistently stays in front of his matchup. Likely possesses frame length to provide tackle snaps if needed, but projects higher as an IOL who could become a high-major multi-year starter and play beyond college."

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