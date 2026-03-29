Why Mario Craver is Excited About Texas A&M In 2026

Taking the next step.

After joining a football program that the Mississippi State transfer was not super familiar with before visiting, the impact Mario Craver made on the field took the Texas A&M football program to the next level, with a playoff ticket punched in head coach Mike Elko's second season.

Now that A&M's No. 1 wide receiver KC Concepcion will no longer be in the room after declaring for the NFL Draft, it opens the door for Craver to play the role of that guy for quarterback Marcel Reed, who will be operating under a new offensive coordinator.

For Craver, it is the window of opportunity to be the man everyone in Aggieland believes he can be after building that chemistry with the leader of the offense, where he recorded 59 receptions last season for 917 yards with four touchdowns and an average of 15.5 yards per catch.

"Last season really put a staple in my confidence," Craver said. "It really showed me who I am and showed me the ball player I am. The value that I can bring to this program and me just being a great team guy for this team."

Operation

With newly hired offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins taking over for Collin Klein, having a coach who is receiver-oriented was highly praised by Craver, as the team heads into a year with a few different looks.

"He's a receiver mind," Craver said. "Him being the OC, him just being able to get the receivers the ball in our hands, get us in space, he knows we want. He's going to put the ball in the air. Him being able to relate to us, because he coached us last year and he knows us. He knows us more than anybody. I think him being the OC is a great opportunity."

With Reed at the helm of the offense, Craver spoke about what he's liked about transitioning into spring ball and what the charisma has felt like so far.

"We're hitting the routes that we're hitting midseason," Craver said. "Him just being able to see the defense quicker. Him hitting me quicker in my routes. Him just being able to see things before it happens. Just him being able to read the defense better is something he's stepped up in. It's all coming together for him."

The Birmingham, Alabama, native also touched on his goals for the upcoming season and what he would like to improve in his game.

"My biggest thing I want to improve on is becoming a leader, becoming more detailed in my routes," Craver said. "Bringing all the other guys with me and just being able to stay healthy throughout the season. Build more body armour, so I stay healthy."

Elko has also taken Craver under his wing during his time in College Station, as Craver praised the characteristics and the change Elko has helped him with.

"They welcomed me here very easily," Craver said. "Coach Elko, when I first got here — people don't know I had a couple character issues, he took me in and took a chance on me. He told me this is a family. This is a culture that you are going to change here. You are going to become a guy. You're going to become who you want to be here, and that's ultimately what happened here, and it turned out well."

The 12th Man will be able to catch the latest development that Craver has made at the Spring Game that will take place on Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m. at Kyle Field.