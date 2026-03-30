Bryce Anderson Finding New Role in Lyle Hemphill’s Defense

In high school, Bryce Anderson was a dynamic two-way player, excelling as a quarterback and a safety for the West Brook Bruins in Beaumont, Texas. He played in 11 games as a freshman, solidifying his role on the defense, and he became a starter by his sophomore season.

Since then, Anderson has started 20 games for Texas A&M, playing mostly in the box or as a free safety over the last two seasons under head coach Mike Elko. He could have a new role this year, more similar to the one he had when he first became a starter.

Bryce Anderson Finds New Niche on Texas A&M’s Defense

Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson celebrates after stopping a two-point conversion during the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

According to first-year defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill, the reason for the switch is simple: necessity. The Aggies are looking for help at the nickel position, and Anderson is an athletic player with experience in the role.

“We have a need there. We've got plenty of safeties, and we think he can be good there,” Hemphill told the media on March 26. “I think it fits his skill set, and he's done a nice job so far.”

Anderson’s role has mostly been that of a free safety over the last two seasons, though not exclusively. He has played 350 defensive snaps over the top in that time, 178 in the box and 66 at slot corner. The latter, though, was his main position during his sophomore season when he first became a full-time starter.

Under defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, Anderson played 270 snaps (43.1%) in the slot as a sophomore, with glimpses at the other positions. His 2023 season was his best-graded year, with a 71.2 PFF defensive grade. Since then, he has struggled to find the same down-to-down production.

Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson pregame against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

“It's helped a lot,” Hemphill said about Anderson’s experience as a slot defender. “It's helped a lot in some of his man-to-man techniques, playing the zones, and he has a real comfort with the defense. So, it's not a huge jump for him.”

Last season, Anderson received a medical redshirt after suffering a startling head injury against Notre Dame. He returned later in the season but only temporarily before calling off the rest of the year to protect his health and his eligibility.

In his absence, the Aggies had players step up at safety, notably Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks, who were the leaders in snaps at free safety. Anderson initially entered the transfer portal but returned to Texas A&M in January.

The Aggies also added Tawfiq Byard in the transfer portal, who primarily played as a box safety with the Colorado Buffaloes. This opens up Ratcliffe and Brooks to play mostly in a free safety role.

“We wanted to get a guy that could come in and compete. At the time we took him, we didn't know what Bryce was going to do,” Elko said to the media on March 24 about Byard. ”… I think he knows how to play the game really well. He's very physical, he's a good tackler … [and we are ready to] see what he becomes this spring.”

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Despite being recruited out of high school during Elko’s time as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator, Elko never served as Anderson’s DC. Elko left for Duke ahead of Anderson’s freshman season. However, when Jimbo Fisher was fired in November 2023, Anderson stuck by the Aggies through the transition to Elko as head coach.

Heading into his fifth season of college football, he has maintained that loyalty to College Station, Texas, and should have an important role. Tyreek Chappell is headed to the NFL after leading Texas A&M in slot snaps (460), leaving an opening in the defensive rotation.

Anderson chose to return to Texas A&M and could easily fill in that role — and he could be better for it. The Aggies will hope he returns to the form he showed as a sophomore, when he stuffed the stat sheet with 54 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, four passes defended and a forced fumble.

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