Could Texas A&M Break The Recruiting Record They Set in 2022?

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the top storylines during the 2026 regular season, storming their way to the first College Football Playoff appearance in the school's history.

Despite ending the season with a first-round exit, the Aggies are still one of the leading storylines, as they have dominated the recruiting trail. For head coach Mike Elko and his staff, though, they aren't done yet in their pursuit to land one of the top classes in history.

With five five-star recruits already committed to the program, and more potentially on the way, the Aggies could break the record they set in 2022, where they signed a record nine five-stars in the historic class. Could they actually break that record, though, in today's recruiting age?

The Aggies Path to Breaking the Record

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies have been red-hot on the recruiting trail, landing blue-chip recruits left and right as they currently hold the top class in the country. After earning another five-star in Mark Matthews, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the cycle, and a highly coveted recruit for the Miami Hurricanes, Elko and his staff have been unstoppable.

For many fans of the Aggies, though, becoming blissfully excited for top recruits isn't as satisfying anymore after the 2022 fiasco. That was a historic class by all-regards, and one that seemed primed to put the Aggies back in the spotlight as one of the top teams in the country.

Unfortunately for them, that never happened, and that class never even made the playoffs. That was despite the fact that they signed nine five-stars, a recruiting record that was also backed up by 19 four-stars, giving them a total of 28 blue-chip prospects, another record that has stood since then.

While it's impossible to say what will come from the current recruiting class that Elko and his staff are assembling, they seem poised to make a run at breaking that record. With five currently, needing four just to tie, that number doesn't seem far-fetched, with the Aggies leading the charge for a few top prospects.

The Aggies currently lead the charge for cornerback Joshua Dobson, interior offensive lineman Albert Simien, wide receiver Eric McFarland, and linebacker Kaden Henderson. Those four alone would let them tie the record, which means it could come down to the decision from the No. 2 prospect in the class, John Meredith.

To make that even more bittersweet, it seems that decision will come down between the Aggies and their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns. If Meredith is the win that gives them a record-breaking class, the Aggies would have a massive win under their belt, and this time, the coaching staff to develop those players for success on the field.

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