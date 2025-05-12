All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Impresses In Offseason Workout Tape

The Aggies’ signal caller looks to take a jump in his second year as the starter.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has been honing his craft as the 2025 college football season approaches.

Reed’s father, Rod Reed, uploaded a video of Reed making impressive throws to receivers on Saturday.

Reed comes from a long line of football talent. His grandfather, Bob Reed, played guard at Tennessee State before having a career with the Washington Commanders. Reed’s father played linebacker at Tennessee State before starting his nearly 30-year coaching career.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) hands the ball off to running back Amari Daniels (5) in the first quarter of th
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) hands the ball off to running back Amari Daniels (5) in the first quarter of the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field.

Reed was named the starter after a fierce battle with quarterback Conner Weigman. Reed saw limited action to start the season, but his start against Florida made it hard for coach Mike Elko to justify replacing him. Reed swamped the Gators, going 11-for-17 with 178 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also showcased his ability to run the football, recording 83 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Reed finished his first season as the Aggies’ starter with nearly 2,000 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 547 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The Fightin’ Farmers will look to expand on their air attack in 2025. This past offseason, they went and brought in wide receivers Kevin “KC” Concepcion and Mario Craver to help Reed become more comfortable as a passer. Between the two transfer additions and the athleticism of Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey, Reed should have the weapons needed to make a leap in his second season as the clear-cut starter.

Reed will put his progress on display when the UTSA Roadrunners come to Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to kickoff year two of the Elko era.

DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He is a senior journalism major with a sport management minor at Texas A&M. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also serves as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

