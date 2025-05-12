Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Impresses In Offseason Workout Tape
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has been honing his craft as the 2025 college football season approaches.
Reed’s father, Rod Reed, uploaded a video of Reed making impressive throws to receivers on Saturday.
Reed comes from a long line of football talent. His grandfather, Bob Reed, played guard at Tennessee State before having a career with the Washington Commanders. Reed’s father played linebacker at Tennessee State before starting his nearly 30-year coaching career.
Reed was named the starter after a fierce battle with quarterback Conner Weigman. Reed saw limited action to start the season, but his start against Florida made it hard for coach Mike Elko to justify replacing him. Reed swamped the Gators, going 11-for-17 with 178 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also showcased his ability to run the football, recording 83 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Reed finished his first season as the Aggies’ starter with nearly 2,000 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 547 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
The Fightin’ Farmers will look to expand on their air attack in 2025. This past offseason, they went and brought in wide receivers Kevin “KC” Concepcion and Mario Craver to help Reed become more comfortable as a passer. Between the two transfer additions and the athleticism of Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey, Reed should have the weapons needed to make a leap in his second season as the clear-cut starter.
Reed will put his progress on display when the UTSA Roadrunners come to Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to kickoff year two of the Elko era.