Texas A&M Aggies OL's Contract Named Among NFL's Worst
Former Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. has forged a solid NFL career for himself, starting all 66 games he appeared in over his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That was enough to make him one of the top free agent linemen on the market this season, and the Tennessee Titans paid him as such, signing him to a four-year, $82 million contract back in March. While Moore could be a nice addition to the Titans' offensive line, that contract has definitely drawn some mixed reactions.
In fact, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently ranked it as the third worst contract in the entire league, and the worst for a non-quarterback.
"We've already established that bad teams often overpay to sign good players in free agency," Knox wrote. "In this case, however, the Tennessee Titans overpaid to land a player who might not even be considered 'good.' While Dan Moore Jr. did start 66 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers and plays the all-important left tackle position, he's never played particularly well—there's a reason Pittsburgh drafted offensive tackles in the first round of consecutive drafts. Last season, Pro Football Focus graded Moore as the league's 46th-best tackle and credited him for five penalties and 12 sacks allowed. That's not exactly the sort of pass protection that screams 'franchise tackle.' No, Moore isn't being paid like a legitimate star lineman, but he's still being overpaid at $20.5 million annually.
"The Titans entered free agency knowing that they were likely to use the No. 1 overall pick on Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Therefore, aggressively addressing the offensive line was logical. However, there isn't a world in which Moore should be the league's 10th-highest-paid tackle in terms of annual salary, which he currently is."
The good news is that the Titans are squarely in a rebuild, and thus they're not exactly hurting for cap space. So if Moore ends up flopping, then they can likely move on before they're ready to actually become a playoff contender.
That said, Moore definitely has a lot of pressure on him to succeed after signing that massive contract.