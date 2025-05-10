Aggies Host Brother of Texas A&M Aggies on Recruiting Visit
The Aggies hosted former Kansas State signee and class of 2025 wide receiver Arrion “Nunu” Concepcion on a visit, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. KC’s younger brother stands at five-foot-nine, 170-pounds. The younger Concepcion brother is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Much like his older brother, Concepcion has the prototypical slot receiver build. In his career at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Chambers High School, Nunu recorded 95 receptions for 1,178 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Concepcion had originally committed to N.C. State when his older brother was playing there. After decommitting, he signed with Kansas State. Concepcion also visited Prairie View A&M, and will be touring Campbell and James Madison.
If Concepcion does decide on A&M, he will be joining his brother, Craver, Terry Bussey, Ashton Bethel-Roman and Izaiah Williams in the wide receiver room.
The Aggies reloaded their pass-catching corps this offseason, adding wide receivers Mario Craver out of Mississippi State and Kevin “KC” Concepcion out of N.C. State. Coach Mike Elko and co. have been so high on KC that they are trying to add another member of the Concepcion clan.
As for the older Concepcion brother, KC has already made a major impression this offseason in College Station.
“KC has been phenomenal,” A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein said in apress conference on April 1. “We’ve moved him all over the place, playing him all over the field… One of the best competitors I’ve been around at the receiver position.”
Concepcion started impressing early in his time in Aggieland. The pass-catcher combined with Craver for 142 yards in the Maroon & White spring game, giving a glimpse of what the 12th Man can expect in 2025. The older Concepcion brother has also worked his way onto the 2026 NFL Draft watchlists.