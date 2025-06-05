All Aggies

Top-Tier Georgia Prospect Includes Texas A&M Aggies in Final Four

With recruitment heating up in the month of June, A&M has been named as a top-four school for one of the nation's best defensive players.

Diego Saenz

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) and linebacker Taurean York (21) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aside from Independence Day, expect some fireworks on July Fourth. 

That’s when five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright is set to announce his college commitment.

He told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he is down to four schools: Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, and Clemson.

Texas A&M vs Texas Footbal
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ranked as the No. 5 EDGE and the No. 5 overall player in Georgia, Perry-Wright has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 class.

The Peach State native will have a booked month of June with official visits lined up ahead of his highly anticipated decision.

He already made a stop at Clemson last week and is scheduled to visit Miami on June 6, Texas on June 13, and A&M on June 20.

Looking at his high school stats, it is easy to see why he is regarded as one of the top players in the nation. 

As a junior, he tallied 57 total tackles (13 for loss), 12 quarterback hits, and 9 sacks, leading Buford High School to a state semifinal appearance in Georgia’s 6A division.

And his talent isn’t limited to the gridiron.

As just a sophomore, he threw 41-9 in the shot put and clocked a 12.60 in the 100-meter dash, exactly the kind of athleticism that catches Mike Elko’s eye.

Andrew Irvins, the director of scouting for 247Sports wrote the following regarding Perry-Wright:

“Overall, should be viewed as an active interior defensive lineman that can shoot gaps and generate a rush. Will likely need further physical maturation before he’s ready to go, but has game-wrecking potential."

His 6-foot-2, 250 pound frame still has room for growth, but the upside is undeniable.

The weekend of June 20 will be critical for A&M’s recruitment. Aside from hosting Perry-Wright, A&M will also bring in five-star athlete Brandon Arrington (No. 1 player in Cali), four-star athlete  Paris Melvin Jr (top 20 player in Texas) , four-star wide receiver Jayden Warren, and cornerback Camren Hamiel (top player in Arizona).

Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

