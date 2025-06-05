Top-Tier Georgia Prospect Includes Texas A&M Aggies in Final Four
Aside from Independence Day, expect some fireworks on July Fourth.
That’s when five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright is set to announce his college commitment.
He told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he is down to four schools: Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, and Clemson.
Ranked as the No. 5 EDGE and the No. 5 overall player in Georgia, Perry-Wright has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 class.
The Peach State native will have a booked month of June with official visits lined up ahead of his highly anticipated decision.
He already made a stop at Clemson last week and is scheduled to visit Miami on June 6, Texas on June 13, and A&M on June 20.
Looking at his high school stats, it is easy to see why he is regarded as one of the top players in the nation.
As a junior, he tallied 57 total tackles (13 for loss), 12 quarterback hits, and 9 sacks, leading Buford High School to a state semifinal appearance in Georgia’s 6A division.
And his talent isn’t limited to the gridiron.
As just a sophomore, he threw 41-9 in the shot put and clocked a 12.60 in the 100-meter dash, exactly the kind of athleticism that catches Mike Elko’s eye.
Andrew Irvins, the director of scouting for 247Sports wrote the following regarding Perry-Wright:
“Overall, should be viewed as an active interior defensive lineman that can shoot gaps and generate a rush. Will likely need further physical maturation before he’s ready to go, but has game-wrecking potential."
His 6-foot-2, 250 pound frame still has room for growth, but the upside is undeniable.
The weekend of June 20 will be critical for A&M’s recruitment. Aside from hosting Perry-Wright, A&M will also bring in five-star athlete Brandon Arrington (No. 1 player in Cali), four-star athlete Paris Melvin Jr (top 20 player in Texas) , four-star wide receiver Jayden Warren, and cornerback Camren Hamiel (top player in Arizona).