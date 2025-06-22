Texas A&M Aggies Close Out Final June Visit Week with Two Big Commitments
With the second-to-final weekend of June came the final weekend of visits for college football before the dead period that will last until the end of July. For the Texas A&M Aggies, it brings to an end a massive four weeks, as they hosted dozens of prospects each weekend, and even managed to turn some of those into commits.
That was especially the case this past weekend, as they closed it out with two commitments within the last three days. Yet, the momentum even started five days earlier as they landed the commitment of four-star running back KJ Edwards. That started off what would turn out to be a massive week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail.
The addition of Edwards to the 2026 recruiting class saw them jump in the rankings from No. 7 to No. 2. That put them only behind the USC Trojans, who, like Texas A&M, have kicked off the 2026 cycle with major momentum.
That commitment of Edwards, though, would only prove to be the preview of what was to come. After the Aggies beat out their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns, for the commitment of the Carthage, TX, native, they would go on to win two more recruiting battles.
First, they beat out Oregon for the commitment of five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington. The Spring Valley, California, native announced his pledge to the Aggies just a day before he was set to make the trip to College Station for his official visit.
He joined Victor Singleton, Camren Hamiel, and Chance Collins as the fourth defensive back to join the Aggies' class thus far.
Then came the commitment of another five-star just two days later. Tristen Givens, the Columbus, Georgia, native, not only announced his pledge to Texas A&M, but also said he is shutting things down.
It is only June and the Texas A&M class already has 19 commits in their 2026 class. While there is still six months to go until early signing day, and much can change, it does appear the Aggies are set to make a push for the nation's No. 1 class.