Texas A&M RB Rueben Owens Opens Up About Injury Setback: 'It Really Hurt'
As one of just two five-star recruits in the Texas A&M Aggies 2023 class, the hype surrounding running back Rueben Owens was palpable in College Station.
Not only was he an elite prospect, but he came in at a position of - what was at the time - a great need. Then, after showing some promise in his true freshman campaign, Owens was expected to take a major step forward and be a featured part of the offense in 2024.
Unfortunately, that didn't happen, thanks to a Lisfranc fracture he suffered early in fall camp during the first scrimmage.
And for Owens, it was a devastating blow.
"It really hurt, because I felt like I was having a good fall camp," Owens said. "I was going to have a big sophomore year. It hurt, but things happened in football. I just had to get through it and get to work immediately so I could get back as fast as I could."
Due to that injury, Owens missed ostensibly the entire season, returning briefly vs. Texas in Week 12, and then finally getting some reps in during the Las Vegas Bowl against USC.
As if missing most of the year wasn't enough, he also had to standby and watch Le'Veon Moss explode out of the gates to an All-SEC season before Moss suffered his own injury, and watch Amari Daniels and EJ Smith step up to fill that void effectively.
So, not only Owens upset that he could not help out his team - which was pain enough - but he was also now had to be concerned that he might lose what was likely the starting running back job.
"A team, it is not like high school," Owens said. "Not that they do not need you, but they have other people that can do what you can do. So you just have to take every chance you get and make it count."
Fortunately, instead of losing hope and giving into his frustrations, Owens put in the work everywhere else he could. Whether it be in the weight room, the film room or anywhere else.
As a result of that hard work, Owens has now come back stronger than ever for spring football and is now once again expected to be a feature part of the Aggies offensive attack.
"I got way stronger," Owens said. "It will help break tackles more, run harder and with short-yardage (situations) when you have to go get it, (it will) help me with that."