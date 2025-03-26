Texas A&M Aggies to Host 5-Star Safety This Weekend
The visits won't stop for the Texas A&M Aggies as they go through spring practice. Not only will these next few weeks be focused on preparing the team for fall camp, but also on hosting as many top prospects as possible on unofficial visits.
One of those upcoming visits will be from five-star 2026 safety Bralan Womack. As first reported by ON3.com's Chad Simmons, Womack has three upcoming visits scheduled for this spring, one of which will be to College Station on March 28th. In addition to seeing the Aggies, Womack will also visit Ohio State on April 5th, before going to Auburn on April 12th.
The Flowood, Mississippi, native is ranked as the No. 2 safety and prospect from his state in the 247Sports composite rankings. They also rank him as the nation's 24th-best prospect in the class this year.
Not only does he play football for Hartfield Academy, but also runs track. Where he qualified for states in the 100 and 200-meter during his sophomore season.
In addition to his upcoming spring visits, the five-star prospect already has official visits scheduled for the summer. He will take officials to Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Ohio State.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins says this of the five-star safety prospect:
"Advanced safety prospect that checks off box after box with his size, versatility, athleticism and football IQ," Ivins writes. "Followed up a dominant junior campaign in which he earned Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year honors with an excellent week of practices at the Navy All-American Bowl where he always seemed to be in the right place at the right time."