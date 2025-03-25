Texas A&M Football Takeaways, Notes, Highlights From Third Spring Practice
Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies conducted their third of 15 scheduled spring practices Tuesday at the outdoor Coolidge Practice Fields at the newly crafted Graham Athletic Complex.
Elko signed 24 players from the recruiting class of 2025 to the Aggie roster and also snagged 14 players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, and all seemed to be putting in the work during the morning session Tuesday that was open to the media.
Here are a few notables from the half-hour of practice that the media was in attendance:
Edge Rusher Rylan Kennedy
DE Rylan Kennedy was seen right before practice getting a few extra 1-on-1 reps done on a dummy sled with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, an upgrade likely in store for the junior out of Mansfield with edge rushers such as Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart heading off to the NFL.
Defensive backs Cobey Sellers, Marcus Ratcliffe, and Bryce Anderson
One of Mike Elko's early-enrolled freshmen, Sellers' performance in practice today made him look like a seasoned collegiate veteran as a strong display of hustle and a couple of acrobatic catches helped him stand out amongst a defensive backs corps that also includes Marcus Ratcliffe and Bryce Anderson, both of whom also continued their fluidity at their positions, not a single slip-up nor a dropped pass from either back during the course of their respective drills.
Defensive backs coach Ishmael Aristide
And for the DBs that were not performing at the level shown by Sellers, Ratcliffe, or Anderson, defensive backs coach Ishmael Aristide was letting them hear it, as "catch the (expletive) ball!" was shouted at times from the coach.
Aristide returned to Texas A&M last year alongside Mike Elko, having been the senior defensive analyst and secondary assistant for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, before heading back to his hometown of Miami to coach the Hurricanes' outside linebackers before moving to Duke as the cornerbacks coach, and now returning to College Station as the defensive backs coach.
Linebacker Taurean York
Taurean York continued to show himself as the leader of the Aggie linebacker squad, always finding himself at the front of the line in every drill, as well as coaching and encouraging his fellow teammates during the Tuesday morning practice.
The Texas A&M 2025 season begins on August 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.