Texas A&M WR 'Honored' After Aggie Hall of Fame Induction
Being a school's all-time leader in receiving yards is sure to get you high praise from your alma mater, and Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope got a nice taste of that, recently discovering that he would be inducted into Texas A&M's Lettermen's Association Hall of Fame for his excellent career in College Station, playing alongside Aggie legends such as Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans, and Ryan Tannehill.
Swope, who called Kyle Field his home turf from 2009-2012, accumulated 252 receptions with 3,117 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns, which included 11 in his junior year in 2011, the Aggies' final season in the Big 12 conference before heading to the SEC.
Swope's 1,207 yards he accrued during that same junior season was a record that was eventually broken by Mike Evans, but his season and career receptions totals are still records for Texas A&M football to this day, further implementing the wideout's impact in College Station.
Swope recently sat for an interview with TexAgs Live to talk about his journey on the gridiron, and gave a massive portion of praise to both of his parents, as well as his younger brother, Louie, whom he described as "competitive."
"I think back then, and hopefully still today, it starts at your roots. At a young age, I give credit to my mom and dad and the way that they raised me," Swope said. "I was fortunate to have a competitive younger brother. We held each other accountable. Louie, my brother, and those people had really instilled the work ethic in my life. I met great people along the way."
Swope also stressed the importance of leadership on a football team, and how it's nearly impossible to find success without positive leadership on the field.
"You'll always have egos, distractions, and adversity along the way. That's when your true leaders come out in those times and start leading. If you don't have those guys, you won't win," Swope said. "I had three different receiver coaches and a couple of head coaches. You have to persevere and punch through. I was fortunate to have a lot of good players around me and good coaches, quarterbacks, and offensive linemen. I'm really honored to accept this award."
As for the most magical moment of his time in Aggieland, many football fans can likely guess the answer the Aggie legend gave.
"The most magical was beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. I'll tell my kids about it, and hopefully they'll tell their kids," said Swope. "Beating Nick Saban is a cherry on top and coming back here to get greeted by 20,000 Aggies. No other place does it like Texas A&M. It was a really special night for me."
Swope and the other recipients will be officially inducted on September 5, the day before his alma mater meets Utah State at Kyle Field.