Bucky McMillan Wants Texas A&M to Resemble Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel
The new era of Texas A&M basketball is already underway following Monday's introduction of new head coach Bucky McMillan.
And while McMillan is still very new to College Station, he is already taking steps toward endearing himself to the fanbase. During his introductory press conference, McMillan compared his style of basketball to an Aggies legend.
“I was in Bryant-Denny Stadium when a guy you may know by the name of Johnny Manziel rolled into town,” McMillan said. “They were fearless. That’s how we’re going to play basketball. That’s how we play basketball.”
The 41-year-old who is a Birmingham, Alabama, native was seemingly in attendance during that fateful November 10th, 2012, game where the legend of "Johnny Football" was born. The soon-to-be Heisman winner walked into Bryant Denny Stadium to face the then-undefeated Crimson Tide as an underdog.
But walked out not only with his "Heisman moment" but also with a win. Manziel threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 92 yards as he led the Aggies to the 29-24 thrilling win.
On that legendary night in Tuscaloosa, it didn't matter that the Crimson Tide were the No. 1 ranked team and were riding a 13-game winning streak. Or even that Texas A&M already had two losses to that point in the season.
That is the type of mentality that McMillan now wants to see replicated on the hardwood with the Aggies.
He comes to College Station after five seasons as the head coach at Samford. He took over a Bulldogs program that had failed to win at least 20 games in each of its three prior seasons. Now, he leaves behind a program that has won at least 21 games in each of its past four seasons.
His best season came in 2023, when he led the Bulldogs to a 29-6 record, which concluded with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Now, he takes over an Aggies program that has made the NCAA Tournament in each of its past three seasons. However, he doesn't just have his sights set on extending that streak. Rather, he wants to see it capped off with a national championship.
"For me to leave that place, it would only be for some place that I know I could not just win championships, but was a great place with great people," McMillan said of leaving Samford for Texas A&M. "That's why I'm here -- we're going to win championships here."