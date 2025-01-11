Texas A&M Aggies NFL Star Mike Evans Honored by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Despite it being Year 11 in the NFL for former Texas A&M Aggies star receiver Mike Evans, he still manages to find ways to accomplish things that he hasn't already. The latest feat for the 31-year-old? Having an official day named after him.
As shared on Twitter Friday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared a proclamation he just signed, that made January 10th, "Mike Evans Day" in the Sunshine State.
"Today, Florida celebrates Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Bucs for his Hall of Fame-worthy achievements in football, making countless memories for fans across the Sunshine State and the entire country," DeSantis writes. "We also recognize his commitment to helping others and giving back to the Tampa Bay community throughout his eleven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
A fitting honor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star who just wrapped up a historic regular season. As cited in the proclamation, Evans's 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, was the eleventh straight year he surpassed the 1,000-yard milestone. But that's not all, these 11 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards from Evans have now tied the record once set by Jerry Rice.
A record set by a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and now tied by a potential future one. But the history-making didn't stop there for Evans. He also became the fifth-fastest player to reach 100 career touchdowns. He did so in the Buccaneers's Week 5 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where Evans found the endzone twice.
The Aggie is now one of just 11 players in league history to total 100 career receiving touchdowns, joining a list of more current Pro Football Hall of Famers.
With 12,684 career yards and 105 touchdowns - which is the ninth most touchdowns all-time by a receiver, and 24th in yards - Evans looks to be set for a spot in Canton, Ohio, as part of the Hall of Fame when his career is over.
He is a one-time Super Bowl champion, two-time second-team All-Pro, and a five-time Pro Bowler, in addition to working his way up the record books.
While the regular season in the NFL just concluded, Aggie fans can catch Evans in action Sunday when the Buccaneers host the Washington Commanders at 7 p.m. CT in the NFC Wild Card.
