Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL, Week 18: Mike Evans Makes History

Evans' 89 yards against the New Orleans Saints gave him just enough to reach his 11th consecutive season of 1,000 receiving yards, tying him with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the NFL record.

Aaron Raley

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a reception to put him over 1,000 yards for the season in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Everyone knew what was at stake. Everyone knew how close history was to being made. In Tampa Bay, it wasn't a matter of if, but when.

And that when was Sunday afternoon, on the very last play of the game, with a nine-yard pass as the clock was winding down.

And that was all Mike Evans needed to tie Jerry Rice's incredible record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The reception was followed by a mobbing of Evans by his fellow Buccaneers, the excitement spreading throughout the team for the Canton-bound receiver, as well as their clinching of the NFC South division for the fourth consecutive time.

Evans finished the 27-19 win over the Saints with nine receptions for 89 yards, finishing with a historic 1,004 yards.

Now officially in the playoffs, the Buccaneers will take on Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders this Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

As for the other Aggies in the NFL, De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins came up short to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 32-20, eliminating them from playoff contention.

Achane himself, however, played like it was his final time on the gridiron, rushing 11 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush.

Edgerrin Cooper and the Green Bay Packers came up just short as Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos sank a 51-yard field goal to put the Packers at the seventh seed in the NFC standings for the playoffs, pitting them against the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper tallied seven tackles and recovered a fumble in the loss.

Nnamdi Madubuike and the Baltimore Ravens clinched the 3 seed in the AFC standings with a 35-10 win over Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns Saturday night. Madubuike scored four tackles, while Garrett scored two, unable to bring down Lamar Jackson to extend his NFL lead in sacks, which now is held by Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens take on the Steelers in a divisional showdown for the first game of the NFL playoffs.

Von Miller scored a sack as the Bills, who hold the 2 seed, took a loss to the New England Patriots, 23-16.

The Bills will face Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

