Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL, Week 18: Mike Evans Makes History
Everyone knew what was at stake. Everyone knew how close history was to being made. In Tampa Bay, it wasn't a matter of if, but when.
And that when was Sunday afternoon, on the very last play of the game, with a nine-yard pass as the clock was winding down.
And that was all Mike Evans needed to tie Jerry Rice's incredible record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
The reception was followed by a mobbing of Evans by his fellow Buccaneers, the excitement spreading throughout the team for the Canton-bound receiver, as well as their clinching of the NFC South division for the fourth consecutive time.
Evans finished the 27-19 win over the Saints with nine receptions for 89 yards, finishing with a historic 1,004 yards.
Now officially in the playoffs, the Buccaneers will take on Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders this Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
As for the other Aggies in the NFL, De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins came up short to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 32-20, eliminating them from playoff contention.
Achane himself, however, played like it was his final time on the gridiron, rushing 11 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush.
Edgerrin Cooper and the Green Bay Packers came up just short as Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos sank a 51-yard field goal to put the Packers at the seventh seed in the NFC standings for the playoffs, pitting them against the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.
Cooper tallied seven tackles and recovered a fumble in the loss.
Nnamdi Madubuike and the Baltimore Ravens clinched the 3 seed in the AFC standings with a 35-10 win over Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns Saturday night. Madubuike scored four tackles, while Garrett scored two, unable to bring down Lamar Jackson to extend his NFL lead in sacks, which now is held by Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ravens take on the Steelers in a divisional showdown for the first game of the NFL playoffs.
Von Miller scored a sack as the Bills, who hold the 2 seed, took a loss to the New England Patriots, 23-16.
The Bills will face Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
