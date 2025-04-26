Shemar Stewart Had Dallas Cowboys in Mind Before Bengals Pick
Whether or not they'd like to admit it, most, if not all, NFL Draft prospects have a team or set of teams that they believe they will end up with.
At the very least, former Texas A&M Aggies pass rusher Shemar Stewart was honest about it.
Before the Cincinnati Bengals selected Stewart at No. 17 overall on Thursday night, he believed he would land with the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 after a successful pre-draft visit. So when the Cowboys instead took Alabama guard Tyler Booker with that pick, it came as quite a surprise to Stewart.
"I had a great meeting with (Dallas owner) Jerry Jones," Stewart said, per the Bengals' website. "The D-line coach texted me a few days out and said he wanted to get on the phone and talk to my dad. He proceeded to reach out to my dad and tells him how much he loves me. So it was a shock to me."
However, just because Stewart didn't land with the team he expected to doesn't mean he isn't happy. Quite the opposite, in fact.
"At the end of the day, it's God's plan," Stewart said. "I'm never going to question God's plan. Whatever he's got for me, he's got for me."
A freak athlete who drew some criticism for his lackluster production, Stewart seems like a good fit for the Bengals. Their defense was awful last season outside of NFL sack champion Trey Hendrickson, and the main reason they missed the playoffs despite outstanding seasons from their offensive stars. So, adding some support for Hendrickson and the rest of the defense seems like a great move.
The Bengals already seem enamored with Stewart. Head coach Zac Taylor praised his "relentlessness," while defensive coordinator Al Golden referred to him as a "chess piece" for his versatility.
Now, Stewart's main goal is to reward the Bengals' faith in him.
"I know y'all close every year," Stewart said. "Y'all just need a little, umph. I'm here to give you a little push up across the line, you feel me?"