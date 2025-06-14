Texas A&M Aggies Star Evan Aschenbeck Shining in New Role
Anybody who watched Texas A&M baseball’s 2024 College World Series run could tell the Aggies’ closer was special. Now, he’s killing it in the minor leagues, and in a new role.
During his time in College Station, Evan Aschenbeck made quite the name for himself as a shut-down closer. His senior season saw him pick up over 13 yearly awards, including five All-America nods and 2024 NCBWA Stopper of the Year. With his talent as a closer, the Brenham native recorded zero starts in his two seasons in Aggieland.
Aschenbeck had the stats to back up his accolades. In 32 appearances, he logged a 1.78 ERA, a 6-1 record, 10 saves, just 17 runs allowed and a .198 average out of opposing batters. His performance was enough to earn a 13th-round MLB draft pick to the Chicago Cubs Organization.
The lefty started the 2025 season as a member of the single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans. In his three appearances, Aschenbeck recorded 16 strikeouts, seven hits, and a zero ERA. After a short two weeks at the single-A level, Aschenbeck was promoted to the high-A South Bend Cubs. After a rough couple starts where he was handed the loss, he has found his stride once again.
In the Cubs’ most recent outing, Aschenbeck went for seven-scoreless innings, becoming their second consecutive starting pitcher to accomplish the feat.
Aschenbeck is one of many Aggies from that stellar 2024 squad seeing success at the next level. Outfielder Braden Montgomery was selected by the Boston Red Sox and later traded to the Chicago White Sox to join catcher Jackson Appel. Pitcher Chris Cortez was selected by the Los Angeles Angels. Pitcher Tanner Jones was selected by the Kansas City Royals and shortstop Ali Camarillo went to the Athletics.
Junior center fielder Jace LaViolette is not too far behind last years’ professional class. He has recently announced his commitment to the 2025 MLB Draft, which is set to take place in mid-July.