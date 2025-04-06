Texas A&M Aggies Star Takes Top-30 NFL Draft Visit With Houston Texans
Shemar Turner, one of three standout Aggie defensive linemen entering the 2025 NFL Draft, recently visited with the Houston Texans following Texas A&M’s Pro Day, per KPRC2 Sports' Aaron Wilson.
Turner has also scheduled pre-draft visits with the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Arizona Cardinals.
The DeSoto High School product, part of Jimbo Fisher’s 2021 recruiting class, showed glimpses of NFL potential throughout his collegiate career, positioning himself as an intriguing mid-round prospect.
A former four-star, Turner posted his best numbers as a junior in 2023, tallying 33 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles—good enough for a Second-Team All-SEC nod.
In his senior season, Turner's production slightly dipped. He recorded 36 tackles but saw less success getting to the quarterback, finishing with just two sacks and one forced fumble.
Despite the dip, Turner’s 6-foot-4, 290-pound frame and ability to stop the run could make him a valuable Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.
One of the biggest red flags surrounding Turner’s draft stock is his on-field discipline. He’s developed a reputation of a "dirty player", with his ejection against Ole Miss in 2023 and a pregame altercation with LSU this past season serving as good examples.
Still, if Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans can look past the disciplinary concerns, Turner’s talent is hard to ignore.
A premier run-stopper who plays with relentless effort, Turner meshes well with Demarco’s defensive philosophy of physical, high effort defense.
While Houston doesn't have a pressing need along the defensive line, adding Turner’s potential to a front that already includes Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, and Derek Barnett could spell trouble for opposing offenses.
With the NFL Draft just 18 days away, Shemar Turner aims to add his name to the growing legacy of elite Aggie defensive linemen, following in the footsteps of NFL stars like Myles Garrett and Justin Madubuike.