Texas A&M Aggies DT Shemar Turner Set for Top-30 Visit with Super Bowl Contender
With the NFL Draft now just weeks away, teams are focused on hosting their top prospects on top-30 visits. It is the last chance for not only the teams to get a feel for the players but also for the players to make an impression on the teams.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Shemar Turner is set to get one of his final chances to impress the Philadelphia Eagles. As reported by Ed Kracz of Philadelphia Eagles On SI, Turner is set to make the trip to Philly where he'll be hosted on a top-30 visit by the Eagles.
Turner, was a mainstay along the Texas A&M defensive line over the last three years of his career in College Station. The former four-star prospect by way of DeSoto, Texas, played in 43 games over the course of his four-year career, where he started in 35 of those appearances.
Turner finished his career with 115 tackles, 24 for a loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Just this past season, he was top-five on the team in tackles for a loss with six, while he totaled 36 tackles and two sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle is seemingly viewed as a Day 2 talent by most mock drafts. This is even evidenced by NFL.com's 6.32 prospect grade of him, which says he'll "eventually" become a "plus starter."
"Three-year starter with 'tweener' measurables but excellent musculation and lean mass," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein writes in his scouting report of Turner. "Turner plays with unlimited activity and a heavy dose of violence. He has a quick first step and an explosive punch. ... His athleticism and chase quickness will see him in or near the pile with some frequency as a future starter."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay.