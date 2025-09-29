Texas A&M Aggies Starting to Act Like They've Been Here Before
It's been a long time since the Texas A&M Aggies were seen as true national championship contenders, but they sure look like one now.
Since its thrilling road win over Notre Dame on Sept. 13, plenty of media pundits have been touting Texas A&M as a potential contender. With the SEC and College Football Playoff appearing wide open this season, the Aggies could very well be a threat with what they've shown on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense.
Some teams would undoubtedly let the newfound hype get to their heads, but not Mike Elko and the Aggies.
Texas A&M Avoids Potential Letdown vs. Auburn
After the Notre Dame win and a well-deserved bye week, the Aggies faced a potential trap game on Saturday against Auburn as they looked to build on their momentum. It certainly wasn't a pretty game, but the Aggies were able to walk away with a 16-10 victory thanks to a strong defensive performance.
Following the game, Elko talked about how crucial it is to stay focused amidst all the outside buzz.
"I think that we understand what we're chasing. We understand what we're after. We understand how far away we are," Elko told reporters. "And I worded it to them this way yesterday, we talked a lot about four quarters, obviously, with the game that we play. And so, the season breaks down into four quarters. And so we went 3-0 in the first quarter. And you can't ever win a football game in the first quarter. You can certainly go out and lose one, but you can't ever go out and win one. So all we did was go out and win the first quarter.
"And now, you head into this middle part of the season, and this is where seasons get defined. This is where consistency is going to be critical. This is where our ability to go to work every single week and bring the right mindset and bring the right mentality to the game every single week is going to matter. Those are the things that are going to be important."
In other words, Elko wants the Aggies to act like they've been here before, even if they haven't in a long time.
"We act sometimes around here like those things happen all the time, and they just don't," Elko said. "So we're going to cherish the upward trajectory of the program while we're trying to clean up everything that we need to clean up."
There's still a lot of football left to play before the Aggies can even realistically think about championship ambitions, so staying in the moment will be key as they look to break through the glass ceiling.