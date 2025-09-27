3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Victory Over Auburn Tigers
After a long hiatus due to a Week 4 bye, the Texas A&M Aggies and the 12th Man had been chomping at the bit to get back to Kyle Field.
When the Fightin’ Farmers made their return, it seemed like the defense had a strong week of preparation, while the offense came out somewhat sluggish, at least compared to the way it had performed through the first three weeks.
After a defensive rock fight, here are three takeaways from No. 9 Texas A&M’s 16-10 victory over the Auburn Tigers.
Dezz Ricks Island
Against the Auburn Tigers last season, Ricks allowed a staggering 198 yards on just four catches. He seemed to be getting picked on the whole game, and it was for good reason.
This time around, Ricks had a quiet game, which is a phenomenal thing for a corner. Ricks has had an impressive start to the season and been nearly perfect in coverage. He finished Saturday’s game with two tackles and a tackle for loss. If Ricks can keep his pace, there needs to be a conversation regarding CB1 on this Texas A&M roster.
PENALTIES… Again.
The last time the Aggies took the field, penalties were a major issue. Against Notre Dame, Texas A&M committed 13 penalties, resulting in a loss of 86 yards, a stark contrast to the Fighting Irish’s five for 31 yards.
Against Auburn, the Aggies recorded 13 penalties for 119 yards. In Saturday’s game, the Tigers also committed 10 penalties for 69 yards thanks to the 12th Man and Texas A&M’s home-field advantage . In both games, if A&M cuts down on penalties the Aggies win by landslides.
Return of the Wrecking Crew?
This game was pure defensive domination on both sides. Holding Auburn to 10 points was impressive in itself, but it was really more like three points. The Tigers’ lone touchdown came on the back of an interception return that set them up within the A&M five-yard line.
The Aggies’ defense had its best game of the season so far. The Wrecking Crew held quarterback Jackson Arnold to 124 passing yards and allowed a total of 52 rushing yards. The Tigers were 0-for-12 on third down, and 0-for-2 on fourth. Texas A&M’s accumulated five sacks and six tackles for loss, essentially living in the Auburn backfield.
If Texas A&M’s defense can put together performances like this all season, they will be a force to be reckoned with.