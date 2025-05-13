Texas A&M Aggies Underrated in Latest Post-Spring Top-25 Rankings?
With spring practices nationwide in the rearview mirror, the media has gone fully into top-25 preseason rankings mode. Which has seen the Texas A&M Aggies draw rave reviews in the post-spring edition of the top-25 rankings.
Some have had them as high as being within the top 15. While others, like ON3.com's Ari Wasserman, have the Aggies just sneaking into his top-25 rankings.
"Trying to figure out what Texas A&M is going to be is a fun offseason game every year. A lot falls on the shoulders of quarterback Marcel Reed, who will go into his second year as the starter in College Station," Wasserman writes of the Aggies at No. 25. "He has two really good running backs in Le'Veon Moss and Reuben Owens and the Aggies got NC State receiver transfer KC Concepcion. They have to replace a lot of talent along the defensive front, but the Aggies brought in a handful of transfers to ease those worries. If Texas A&M is good this year, it could completely mess up the SEC."
The lack of playmakers looked to be the biggest hole on Texas A&M's roster entering the offseason. Even after the emergence of Reed as their starting quarterback, the Aggies were unable to prevent the poor finish to the season. They seemingly pinned that issue on a lack of explosive playmakers at receiver.
Now, they looked to have addressed that problem. The addition of Concepcion gives the Aggies a former second-team All-ACC receiver, who, even after a down year at NC State, as he totaled 460 yards, is still being viewed as one of the top returning receivers in college football.
But outside of Concepcion, they also added Mario Craver from Mississippi State and Jonah Wilson from Houston. Both will hope to help elevate the Aggies's passing game which didn't feature a receiver with more than 600 yards last season.
Even with the losses of Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, and Nic Scourton on defense, the prevailing narrative surrounding Texas A&M this offseason is that the performance of the offense will make or break their season.