Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: What The Stats Say
Texas A&M takes on Arkansas for its fourth Southeastern Conference game of the year, as the Aggies hope to advance to 7-0 on the season and continue their winning ways. With the Razorbacks currently being winless in the SEC and having four losses on the season, they hope to pull off an upset against a fellow SEC foe.
There are many key components to this matchup, including the fact that A&M is currently ranked No. 4, its highest ranking since 2020, while Arkansas has fired Sam Pittman as they are under the control of Bobby Petrino.
As the weekend quickly approaches, there are some important stats to look at as the Aggies head into Razorback Stadium to face a hungry 2-4 Arkansas team.
What The Stats Suggest
Throughout the SEC this season, Arkansas has been at the bottom of the totem poll, as they have lost their last four games after beating Alabama A&M and Arkansas State to kick off the season. They are currently 0-2 in the conference, looking to make a change this weekend versus the Aggies.
The Razorbacks do have more touchdowns on the season than the Aggies with 29, while the Aggies have 26. Taylen Green has thrown 14 touchdowns this year and 5 interceptions, while his offense has run in 14.
A big issue is Arkansas' defense, as they have allowed the most touchdowns this season in the conference with 24, as the Aggies have only allowed 15.
The Razorbacks enjoy keeping the ball on the ground in the hands of the quarterback and running backs, as they have a conference-second 1309 rushing yards behind Missouri. For A&M's defense, they sit about middle of the pack as they have allowed 620 rushing yards this season.
The Aggies rank third in the conference in both sacks against and sacks by, as the A&M offensive line has allowed opposing defenses to get to Reed seven times, the third lowest in the SEC. On the other side, A&M's defense has been elite, as they have applied the third-highest sacks to the opposing quarterback with 21 for 153 yards.
The biggest thing to look out for this weekend is the fact that A&M has only allowed two third-down conversions in its last three games against Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida. They currently lead the conference in total as they have allowed 16 third-down conversions all season long.