Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators Preview: What the Stats Say
It was 13 points that separated the Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators when they matched up last season. But could it be even less when the two sides meet again this coming season?
It very well could, as both sides are currently garnering hype as potential SEC "dark horses." With two young starting quarterbacks in Marcel Reed and DJ Lagway, the game has the makings for what could be a night game at Kyle Field.
What the Stats Say About Texas A&M vs. Florida
On paper, based squarely on last season. These two teams look set to match up well. However, as last year's game played out, it is the Aggies with an edge. Texas A&M's offense performed better than Florida's, averaging 30.4 points per game compared to 28.3. They also outgained the Gators on average in total yards per game at 405.8 to 386.9 yards per game.
Diving deeper into the offensive numbers, it was Florida that boasted a better passing game. Even with both Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway seeing time at quarterback, the Gators averaged 225.7 yards per game passing. Meanwhile, the Aggies averaged 210.3 yards through the air.
Neither side exactly lit it up through the air. Which is to be expected as both teams leaned on their running game. Texas A&M had the nation's No. 26 rushing offense, averaging 195.5 yards per game. Even with the injury to Rueben Owens in the preseason and then Le'Veon Moss midseason, the Aggies continued to flourish on the ground.
On a similar note, the Gators found success with their running game. Thanks to the production of Jayden Baugh and Montrell Johnson Sr., Florida averaged 161.2 rushing yards per game, which saw them rank No. 67 in the nation.
Then defensively, much like offense, the two sides were mirror images of each other. Texas A&M allowed 22.2 points per game, which ranked them 35th in scoring defense. Florida finished 44th, allowing 23.1 points per game.
Even though the Aggies had a first-round NFL Draft on their defensive line, it was Florida that had better success getting quarterbacks on the ground. The Gators' defense finished with 39 sacks last season, compared to the 25 for the Aggies.
But it is there and on the ground where Texas A&M managed to differentiate itself from the Gators in last season's matchup. Despite Florida boasting a better pass-rush statistically, it was Texas A&M that totaled two sacks, while allowing none.
Then, on offense, Texas A&M won the line of scrimmage, rushing for 310 yards with a touchdown from quarterback Marcel Reed.
As much as the battle between two young quarterbacks will draw much of the fanfare, it will be the trench play that could be most critical to this game. Both sides return at least four starters on the offensive line. Texas A&M brings back all five starters, while Florida returns four.
However, it is on the defensive line where Texas A&M will have some questions. They lost Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, and Nic Scourton to the NFL Draft, and while they added guys from the transfer portal, they do not have much proven production to go off of.