Texas A&M 2026 Running Back Haul Earns National Praise
The 2026 recruitment cycle has been on a heater and is showing no signs of slowing down. Of the top 50 prospects in the Rivals rankings, 38 have already made their commitments.
That surge has been especially evident in the running back class. As of July 9, 46 of the top 50 backs in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, are already off the board.
Fortunately for the Texas A&M Aggies, two of the top six running backs in the 2026 cycle will be spending their Saturday nights under the lights at Kyle Field.
Where Do the Aggies Rank Among 2026 RB Classes?
Rivals recently released its early rankings for the top running back classes in the 2026 cycle, and Texas A&M finds itself sitting at the top, thanks to the commitments of four-star talents KJ Edwards and Jonathan Hatton Jr.
Edwards, a dynamic back out of Carthage High School, is ranked as the No. 4 running back in the class and the No. 41 overall player nationally. Once considered a near-lock to Texas, Edwards flipped the script and committed to the Aggies on June 17, 2025, after being heavily recruited by head coach Mike Elko and associate head coach Trooper Traylor.
During his standout high school career, Edwards eclipsed 4,000 career rushing yards while averaging over 11.2 yards per carry. As a junior, he totaled 1,789 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 12.6 yards per carry, along with 30 catches for 383 yards and 3 scores, helping lead Carthage to a 4A Division II state championship.
Joining him in the backfield is Hatton Jr., another four-star standout ranked as the No. 6 running back and No. 83 overall player in the class. The Cibolo Steele product rushed for 1,229 yards and 20 touchdowns on 9.17 yards per carry during his junior season.
Originally committed to Oklahoma, Hatton reopened his recruitment after decommitting on Dec. 2, 2024. A&M wasted no time and secured his pledge in early June, adding yet another blue-chip recruit to its elite 2026 recruiting haul.
Looking ahead, Texas A&M might have the most promising running back pipeline in the country. The program currently boasts one of the best units in the nation that features Le’Veon Moss, Reuben Owens, and Amari Daniels.
Taking over the reins following the trio’s departure will be 2025 standouts Jamarion Morrow and Deondrae Riden, both ranked among the top 50 running backs in their class.
And the latest to carry the torch will be Edwards and Hatton, who, although they’ll have some big shoes to fill, clearly have the talent to do it.