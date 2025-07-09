Texas A&M vs. Florida Gators Early Preview: Three Keys to Victory
Despite boasting a win over the Florida Gators last season, the Texas A&M Aggies know that a win in the past doesn't guarantee one in the future. That is especially true when it comes to SEC play.
When the Aggies and Gators meet again this time in College Station, both teams may find themselves in contention for the College Football Playoff. If that is the case, it is likely a big credit to their offseason where they were active in the transferring portal, along with retaining key talent from the year before.
After last season's matchup provided a look into the future with both starting quarterbacks, Marcel Reed and DJ Lagway, early into their careers. When they meet again they do so just a few games into their first full season as starters.
Here are three keys to victory on Oct. 11 when they welcome the Gators to Kyle Field.
Win Third Down
It is a cliche as old as time it feels. Yet, just because it is cliche doesn't mean it is not true. In this matchup last season, the Aggies won third down and that proved as important as anything else in the game.
Offensively, Texas A&M converted on five of its 13 third-down conversion attempts. Meanwhile, defensively Florida converted just two of their nine attempts.
This leads into the next big key to the game.
Make the Gators One-Dimensional Offensively
A massive reason why Texas A&M was able to win third down is that they made the Gators' offense one-dimensional. Despite featuring a running game that boasted two star running backs, the Gators managed just 52 yards rushing versus Texas A&M. That rushing includes just two sacks from the Texas A&M defense.
If Florida can run the ball on Texas A&M, then they will likely be more successful on first and second down. As you'd expect, if you are more successful on first and second down, then you are more likely to be successful on the money down.
Lagway is a pass-first quarterback, and with four of his five offensive linemen returning and a receiving corps that continues to look like a strength, the Aggies need to takeaway at least one facet of the Florida offense.
They showed last season they took away the run, and they found a way to win. If they can do it again, it seems likely that they will make it two straight wins over Florida.
Unleash Marcel Reed
Much will be made of the aforementioned Florida quarterback. And if the season plays out like many of the preseason prognosticators are predicting, then the hype and conversation surrounding Lagway will be deserved.
Yet, Texas A&M has a potential star quarterback of their own. Reed will be making the sixth start of his first full season as the man in College Station when he welcomes Florida to Kyle Field, and by this point, Texas should have an idea of what their identity on offense is going to be.
Without being able to see that five-game sample size right now, if things go well, it's likely Reed will be a large part of that success. Based on what we saw last season, Reed and the Aggies were at their best when Reed was a consistent threat with his legs.
He rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown versus Florida last year. That was in addition to 178 yards and two scores through the air. With the additions at receiver, the expectation is for Reed to be more lethal as a passer.
And while that could be the case, there will still be plenty of room for him as a runner.