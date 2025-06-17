Texas A&M Aggies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Early Preview: Players to Watch
In a rematch of the 2024 season opener, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies will pay a visit to Notre Dame to clash with Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish for their third game of the 2025 season.
While the two teams possess grand talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage, both teams had key superstar players taken from them courtesy of the NFL Draft last April.
For the Aggies, their defense took a massive hit with the departures of Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, and Shemar Turner.
For the Irish, their offense took a bigger hit, saying farewell to quarterback Riley Leonard and tight end Mitchell Evans.
But both teams are also keen in their recruiting game, so any holes that were left by the professional departures should easily be filled, and both teams should be ready for successful 2025 campaigns, which will see A&M look to find themselves in the College Football Playoff picture, and Notre Dame will look to make it back to the national championship game, and this time, take home the trophy.
With that, here a few Fighting Irish players that Mike Elko and crew need to keep a special eye out for in September.
Jeremiyah Love, RB
It was a long night for Texas A&M trying to contain running back Jeremiyah Love and the Notre Dame rushing attack, as Love accounted for 91 of the Irish's 198 rushing yards against the Aggies, and included a late rushing score that put the game out of reach for the Maroon and White and helped Notre Dame clinch one of their 14 wins in the 2024 season.
Surely, the A&M defense will look to avoid having history repeat itself, and should keep the middle stacked with defenders to prevent another onslaught of rushing.
Leonard Moore, CB
A sophomore out of Round Rock, TX, Leonard Moore made quite the first impression as a freshman in the 2024 season, with 34 solo tackles and 48 in all.
The defensive back also picked off two passes and forced two fumbles, so ball security might be a good drill to run before the Aggies head to Notre Dame.
Drayk Bowen, LB
Bowen, another sophomore defender, returns after racking up 78 total tackles in the linebacker position, the most amongst Notre Dame's returning players for 2025. Four of the 78 came in the opener against Texas A&M, so the Aggie rushers should definitely have eyes on his number as they work through their plan on September 13.