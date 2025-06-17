All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Early Preview: Players to Watch

Here are a few notable Notre Dame players that the Texas A&M Aggies football team needs to watch for when they head to Indiana in Week 3.

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks free and runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In a rematch of the 2024 season opener, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies will pay a visit to Notre Dame to clash with Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish for their third game of the 2025 season.

While the two teams possess grand talent on both sides of the line of scrimmage, both teams had key superstar players taken from them courtesy of the NFL Draft last April.

For the Aggies, their defense took a massive hit with the departures of Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, and Shemar Turner.

Taurean York (21) and defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13).
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) and defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For the Irish, their offense took a bigger hit, saying farewell to quarterback Riley Leonard and tight end Mitchell Evans.

But both teams are also keen in their recruiting game, so any holes that were left by the professional departures should easily be filled, and both teams should be ready for successful 2025 campaigns, which will see A&M look to find themselves in the College Football Playoff picture, and Notre Dame will look to make it back to the national championship game, and this time, take home the trophy.

With that, here a few Fighting Irish players that Mike Elko and crew need to keep a special eye out for in September.

love
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love, RB

It was a long night for Texas A&M trying to contain running back Jeremiyah Love and the Notre Dame rushing attack, as Love accounted for 91 of the Irish's 198 rushing yards against the Aggies, and included a late rushing score that put the game out of reach for the Maroon and White and helped Notre Dame clinch one of their 14 wins in the 2024 season.

Surely, the A&M defense will look to avoid having history repeat itself, and should keep the middle stacked with defenders to prevent another onslaught of rushing.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leonard Moore, CB

A sophomore out of Round Rock, TX, Leonard Moore made quite the first impression as a freshman in the 2024 season, with 34 solo tackles and 48 in all.

The defensive back also picked off two passes and forced two fumbles, so ball security might be a good drill to run before the Aggies head to Notre Dame.

bowen
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) reacts on the bench after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Drayk Bowen, LB

Bowen, another sophomore defender, returns after racking up 78 total tackles in the linebacker position, the most amongst Notre Dame's returning players for 2025. Four of the 78 came in the opener against Texas A&M, so the Aggie rushers should definitely have eyes on his number as they work through their plan on September 13.

Aaron Raley
