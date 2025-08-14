All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Samford Bulldogs: What the Stats Say

How do the Texas A&M Aggies stack up against their FCS foe?

Noah Ruiz

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A general view of the student section during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
As the 2025 season slowly draws to a close, Texas A&M football will have one last home stand to complete coach Mike Elko's second year at the helm of the program. Though no team will be overlooked, the Aggies have a chance to flex their muscle as ready themselves for some end-of-season showdowns.

Though high-octane, Southeastern Conference action has taken place over the year at Kyle Field, the Samford Bulldogs look to throw a wrench in the Aggies' path, if given the chance. Unfortunately for Samford, this feat will require containing one of the country's best rushing attacks a season ago as well as thwarting a superior offensive line.

That's a handful of what-ifs. Here's what the stats say about this early November matchup.

Samford's offense was reflective of its overall 2024 season: up and down. The Bulldogs averaged 358.9 yards per game (fourth in the Southern Conference), 244.5 passing yards (second), 114.5 rushing yards (sixth), and 24.27 points per game (fifth). They scored 30 or more points just three times and found themselves with a 4-7 record to finish the year. Not too much to rattle an SEC opponent.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71).
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs have their share of strong suits and drawbacks. Samford's opponents averaged 346.7 total yards (third in the SoCon), 236.5 passing yards (seventh), 110.2 rushing yards (second) and 26.5 points (sixth) per game. Additionally, they were third in the conference in sacks with 34. Look for the Aggies to have their hands full trying to make a lane for their potent rushing attack.

The Aggies' strength is found in their running backs, as every significant contributor returns for the 2025 season. A second-best conference rushing yard average (195.8) will mean A&M will remain hungry to pound the rock and hammer the ball into the end zone. The advantage remains with the home team, but watch for the Bulldogs to add an element of difficulty to the Aggies' bread-and-butter run game.

If the running backs cannot shift through the opponent's offensive line, it is very likely that the ever-mobile quarterback Marcel Reed gets a chance at disrupting the Bulldogs' game plan. Known for his ability to extend the play out of the pocket, Reed can be the answer to a stagnant pass game with a quick sprint into the end zone. With a team that has made a living getting to the quarterback, it is quite possible that Reed's scrambling will be essential to avoid a three-and-out.

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

