Texas A&M Coaches Rave About Marcel Reed’s Progress
As week two of Texas A&M’s fall camp gets underway, all eyes remain on quarterback Marcel Reed. During Tuesday’s press conference, head coach Mike Elko, offensive coordinator Collin Klein, and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman each had glowing praise for the redshirt sophomore signal caller.
And it’s not just the coaching staff taking notice, several of Reed’s teammates have highlighted his growing leadership and playmaking ability as well.
The ceiling of the 2025 Aggies will largely depend on Reed’s improvement. But if the early praise is any indication, Texas A&M could be poised for something special this season.
Mike Elko Speaks on Marcel Reed’s Progression
Head coach Mike Elko was the first coach to take the podium on Tuesday’s presser. The media immediately fired with questions regarding Reed’s development.
“He’s a lot more comfortable going through the progressions,” Elko said. “Are the eyes getting to the windows the same time as the routes getting to the windows? That's how we're going to improve our passing game... That is coming. You're seeing that get better each and every day."
Reed, who completed 61.3 percent of his passes in 2024, took over as the full-time starter midway through the season. As he settled into Collin Klein’s offensive system, his confidence ramped up. In the last four games of the season, Reed averaged over 250 passing yards and two touchdowns per game.
Now with a full offseason as QB1, the second-year signal-caller continues to improve each day.
"You're starting to see it click a little bit more from him every day,” Elko added.
Marcel Reed’s Passion For The Game
Offensive coordinator Collin Klein followed Mike Elko at Tuesday’s press conference, echoing the head coach’s enthusiasm about Reed’s development.
"He comes from a football family and has been around it his whole life,” Klein said. “He has a love for the game and a passion for the game. ... The Lord has blessed him with some really good physical tools, and that's a good combination."
Reed’s physical gifts are undeniable. One of the most electrifying dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, he showcased his athleticism on a national stage against LSU last season. Coming off the bench midway through the third quarter, Reed torched the Tigers’ defense for 62 rushing yards and three touchdowns, sparking a 38-23 comeback win.
He finished the 2024 season with over 500 rushing yards in 11 appearances, a number that should only go up as he heads into 2025 as A&M’s undisputed starter.
“The Team Believes in Marcel Reed”
Jay Bateman wrapped up the press conference by continuing the praise for Reed and offering insight into his growing leadership presence within the locker room.
"The team believes in Marcel,” Bateman said.. “Our kids have a lot of faith in him. As a coach, the decision-making... It's faster decisions. He's hard to defend. He runs like a running back. He throws like a really good quarterback."
Fortunately for Reed, Texas A&M’s 2025 offense looks perfectly tailored to his strengths. With the entire offensive line returning and the running back room still intact, Collin Klein should be able to establish the run attack and take some weight off his young quarterback.
And if defenses start stacking the box, Reed will have weapons outside to make them pay. The revamped receiving corps, led by speedsters KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, brings serious big-play potential.
If Reed’s growth as both a passer and decision-maker continues, the Aggies could quietly boast one of the most dangerous offenses in the SEC.