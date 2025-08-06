Texas A&M Aggies vs South Carolina Gamecocks Early Preview: Keys To Victory
For its second-to-last Southeastern Conference game of the season, Texas A&M will host Shane Beamer and South Carolina in what should be an electric matchup. Last season, the Aggies headed to Columbia with a perfect 5-0 SEC record, before the Gamecocks quickly snapped that with a 44-20 win over the Aggies.
Last season, the Aggies headed to Columbia, South Carolina, with full reign of the SEC, as they were the only team left undefeated in a field of 16. With a target on their backs, the Aggies certainly fell, and fell hard, to the Gamecocks.
Texas A&M got off to an extremely slow start, allowing LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina offense to score 14 points to open the first quarter, when all the Aggies got was a three-point Randy Bond field goal.
So where did it go wrong for the Aggies? A team that was once in charge of the SEC fell to a very dominant 2-3 South Carolina team, yet they were three-point favorites and lost by 24.
Texas A&M Stays Healthy
A big issue last season was multiple Aggies dealing with season-ending injuries, whereas the last few games of the season, head coach Mike Elko was searching his bench for someone to step in. The Aggies had six players on their injury report heading into the South Carolina game, including an injury that was sustained during the game.
Running back Rueben Owens and defensive back Tyreek Chappell were both on the injured list, two players who can certainly make or break a game for this Texas A&M team. The biggest story, though, was when starting running back Le'Veon Moss suffered a season-ending leg injury in the first quarter of the game.
Limit Turnovers
Turnovers are never good for any team, but in the SEC, it's extremely difficult to win a game when having multiple turnovers. The Aggies had two turnovers, including a second-half interception, when the Aggies were within striking distance.
The Gamecocks only had one turnover, which came early in the first quarter when they were already up by 11 points.
Move The Ball Down The Field
Where the Aggies really struggled was moving the ball down the field, as they had 350 total yards compared to South Carolina's 530. A&M quarterback Marcel Reed had a season-low 51.6 QBR, compared to LaNorris Sellers' third-best QBR, 84.8.
Reed went 18 for 28, throwing for 206 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per throw, compared to Sellers' 13 for 27, 244 yards and averaging 9 yards per throw. With both quarterbacks being extremely powerful on their feet, Reed rushed for 46 yards, compared to Sellers' 106.