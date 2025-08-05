Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Early Preview: Three Players To Watch
With the much-anticipated 2025 college football season approaching, Texas A&M gets the chance to host South Carolina this year in Kyle Field. After losing to the Gamecocks in a 44-20 blowout last season, the Aggies hope to bounce back in better fashion, as the loss completely turned their season around for the worst.
Both teams lost players to the NFL Draft, including a couple of stars in first-round pick Shemar Stewart for A&M and second-round pick Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina. Both teams have been dominant in the transfer portal this season, picking up players to fill the shoes of those lost.
While losing players to the NFL Draft, the Gamecocks return many key players, some who will be a threat to both the Aggies offense and defense this game.
LaNorris Sellers, QB
Arguably South Carolina's biggest weapon is quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who was on an absolute tear last season as he earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors, which is voted on by SEC coaches. The freshman not only had a great arm, he is also quick on his feet and carries the ball well.
Last season, Seller accumulated 2,534 passing yards to pair along with 674 rushing yards on 166 carries, carrying the ball the second most on the team. He also received one of South Carolina's most valuable awards, earning the University of South Carolina Male Athlete of the Year across all sports.
Last year, the Aggies had a hard time with Sellers, as he averaged nine yards per pass, passing for 244 yards and earning a QBR of 84.8, compared to Marcel Reed's 51.6.
Nyck Harbor, WR
A huge play maker for the Gamecocks is Nyck Harbor, the incoming junior wide receiver out of Washington D.C. He was awarded the 2025 Most Improved award on offense as he came second in the team in receiving yards with 376 off of 26 receptions, averaging 14.5 yards per reception.
Last season in the Gamecocks 34-30 win over Missouri, Harbor had two receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown. In his past two seasons at South Carolina, Harbor has appeared in all 25 games for the Gamecocks, as he owns 38 catches for 571 yards, and four touchdowns.
Dylan Stewart, EDGE
To round out our list, we have Dylan Stewart, an edge rusher for South Carolina who was a unanimous Freshman All-American and Freshman ALL-SEC selection. Stewart landed in second place on the team last season in sacks with 6.5 for 48 total yards.
As a true freshman, Stewart was extremely impactful for the team as he started in 11 of South Carolina's 13 games last season.
Stewart started off his 2024 campaign strong by recording four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in South Carolina's season opener against Old Dominion.