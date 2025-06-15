Texas A&M Aggies WR KC Concepcion Listed Among 'Most Impactful' CFB Transfers
With nearly all of the members of the Texas A&M Aggies' wide receiver corps either in the NFL or out of collegiate eligibility, Mike Elko, Collin Klein, and the rest of the Texas A&M offensive masterminds knew they had some recruiting to do for the wideouts during the offseason.
And after Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson transferred to College Station for all of a handful of months before returning to Lubbock, the number of questions about who would lead the position began to grow exponentially.
But in December, they hit the jackpot by landing NC State Wolfpack receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion thanks to the transfer portal, a definitive upgrade in the speed category for Aggie receivers.
After a down sophomore season with the Wolfpack, the wideout will look to make his name known in the Lone Star State with the Aggies.
And according to the Pro Football Focus, the college football world should on the lookout for the lightning-fast pass catcher.
Concepcion was mentioned on the site's Top 10 Impact Transfer Players to Know, and was included on the list that also involved players such as quarterbacks Carson Beck (Miami) and Nico Iamaleava (UCLA).
Perhaps a transfer is just what the receiver could use, as the past three Heisman Trophy recipients, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Travis Hunter, were all transfers as well.
The 12th Man should welcome Concepcion with open arms, as his freshman year in 2023 saw the Charlotte native almost reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark with 839 yards and also saw the former member of the Wolfpack reach double-digit end zone catches with 10 touchdowns.
His sophomore year in 2024 saw a step back, with only 460 yards and six receiving touchdowns, but the offensive play scheme in College Station should fit him well, and his 357 rushing yards since 2023 should give him plenty of reps as a rusher, too, as that is good enough for the third-most amongst returning receivers in Power Four conferences.
Paired with fellow speedster, Mario Craver, who transferred to A&M from Mississippi State, the tandem could have a chance to give the Aggies their first 1,000-yard receiver since the days of Christian Kirk and Josh Reynolds at Kyle Field.