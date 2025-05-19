All Aggies

Speedy Texas A&M Receiver Named Player To Watch For 2026 NFL Draft

The quick wideout transfer is turning heads before even playing a down in College Station.

Nov 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion (10) runs after a catch against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
According to Pro Football Focus, NFL teams need to be keeping their eye on Texas A&M wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion as speculation begins for next year's NFL Draft.

The PFF included the new Aggie recruit on a list of 10 wide receivers to know for the 2026 NFL Draft.

After an off second season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Concepcion chose to head south to College Station, where he is expected to make a big boom in Mike Elko's offensive scheme with his speed and agility.

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10) with the ball.
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Caleb LaVallee (34) and linebacker Amare Campbell (17) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Concepcion, along with another speedy wideout in Mario Craver, who the Aggies grabbed from Mississippi State, are expected to lead the rebuild of the A&M receiving corps after multiple Aggie pass catchers headed off on their respective professional journeys and Noah Thomas shocked many in College Station by transferring over to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Still, despite not having the popular status that players like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith carry, Concepcion could easily be labeled as an underrated player, with his 792 yards after reception ranking second amongst returning receivers in Power Four conferences, and his 16 touchdown grabs rank atop the leaderboards in the same category.

Concepcion started off strong in his freshman year in NC State in 2023, reeling in 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdown receptions, but suffered a true sophomore slump in 2024, catching only 53 passes for 460 yards and only reeling in six catches in the end zone.

Concepcion's speed has also allowed him to take some handoffs with the Wolfpack, combining for 356 yards on the ground in his two years in Dave Doeren's system.

Of course, this season will tell where Concepcion sits in terms of draft stock, but when used correctly, Mike Elko could have more lethal of a weapon than most anticipate.

