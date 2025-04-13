Where Does Texas A&M's Kevin Concepcion Rank Among College Football's Top WRs?
While the loss of Noah Thomas to the transfer portal was an unexpected loss this offseason for the Texas A&M at a position that was already a major need. The Aggies still seemingly managed to upgrade at the position thanks to a few transfer portal additions of their own.
One of those additions being now former NC State star Kevin Concepcion, who is now not only being regarded as one of the top receivers from the portal this offseason, but one of the nation's best players at the position.
In a recent article from ESPN ranking the "best receivers in college football for 2025" Concepcion finds his name on the same list of Ohio State Buckeye star Jeremiah Smith.
"Concepcion's 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons are tied for 14th most nationally over that span," ESPN writes. "Stepping into a remade Texas A&M wide receiver unit alongside transfers and Jonah Wilson, Concepcion could be the key in turning around an offense that finished 87th in passing yards per game in 2024."
The former Wolfpack receiver ranks No. 10 on the list beating out notable names like Auburn's Cam Coleman, Georgia's Zachariah Branch, and even Texas's Ryan Wingo among others.
Concepcion's inclusion on the rankings is despite coming off a sophomore season that could be considered a down year. As the Wolfpack were riddled by inconsistent quarterback play Concepcion totaled just 460 yards and six scores this past season.
His numbers decreased from his breakout freshman campaign that saw him win the ACC's Rookie of the Year award. After coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina, as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, he went on to record 839 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, while playing in 13 games.
He was named a member of the second-team All-ACC and looked destined for a productive college career in Raleigh.
And while he won't finish his college career with NC State. He still has a chance to finish off a productive career in College Station, where he is expected to be the No. 1 receiver in a Texas A&M offense led by quarterback Marcel Reed.